Kenny Randolph Osbourn, 68, of Llano died April 3, 2018

Kenny Randolph Osbourn passed away unexpectedly April 3, 2018. He was born June 21, 1949, in San Antonio to Wanda (Miller) and Fred Osbourn.

Kenny was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Don Osbourn.

He is survived by wife Kathy (Elliott) Osbourn, daughter Amy Major, son Kaleb Osbourn, and grandson Corban Major, all of Llano; granddaughter Eleanor Smith of Austin; son and daughter-in-law by heart, Byron and Debra Major, and granddaughters Charisma and Raven Major, all of Bayfield, Colorado; nephew Chris Osbourn, his wife, Jill, and their son, Andrew Decker, all of Tow; and nephew Jud Osbourn of Llano and his sons, Phoenix and Creedon Osbourn, both of Austin. He had a special place in his heart for John McCall-Kenney, referred to as a grandson by heart, and numerous cousins and many friends.

Kenny graduated from Llano High School in 1969. He attended TSTI, A&M, and Angelo State.

Kenny and Kathy were married on July 30, 1971, at the Church of Christ by Rudell White. Kenny was a lifelong member of the Llano Church of Christ.

In his lifetime, he worked for Thompson Hayward Chemical, Moorman’s Feed, and Budweiser. He had his own business bailing hay, Osbourn Construction Co., and the Curb Service in Llano and Lampasas. He was on the CTEC Board.

A memorial service is 2 p.m. April 14 at the Llano Church of Christ. Lunch will be served at noon in the church annex.

Arrangements by Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.