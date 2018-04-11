Michael Lynn Thorman, 65, of Kingsland died April 8, 2018

Michael Lynn Thorman passed away April 8, 2018, at his home in Kingsland, Texas, surrounded by his family. He was born in San Angelo, Texas, on June 27, 1952, to Leoda and George Thorman.

He later moved to Del Rio, Texas, and met the love of his life, Sharon Elaine Gibbs. They were wed on Aug. 3, 1970, in Del Rio. Mike and Sharon raised three sons: Ty Ray, Richard Emery, and Eric Wayne.

Mike spent his early years working alongside his father at Gandy’s Dairy, later taking a job with Southern Pacific Railroad as a welder. Mike and Sharon eventually ended up settling in Gatesville, where he became a Master Welder at Kalyn Trailers. After a few years at Kalyn, Mike ventured off on his own and started a business named Custom Metal Art. Being talented, he loved creating metal art pieces, which can be found in many places around the world, and in several magazines.

On June 11, 2014, tragedy struck the family with the passing of his high school sweetheart, Sharon. Mike made the decision to leave Gatesville and move to Kingsland after falling in love with the Hill Country and Lake LBJ. He and his kids and grandkids spent countless days out on the lake fishing, boating, and exploring. When he wasn’t on the water, he was tending to his many houseplants and working in his yard.

Michael was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Gibbs Thorman; parents, Leoda and George Thorman; and father-in-law, Travis Gibbs.

He is survived by his three sons and their families: Ty Thorman, wife Tawnya, and their children, Ashley, Clayton, Alexis, Olivia, and Naiya and great-granddaughter, Kinley, of Lago Vista; Richard Thorman, husband David Copeland, and their children, Gwyneth, Evelyn, and Creighton of Kingsland; and Eric Thorman, wife Mandy, and their children, Maggie, E.J., and Allison of Gatesville. Michael is also survived by his sister, Georgann Thorman Lyon of Converse; mother-in-law, Gwen Gibbs of Cibolo; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, April 14, at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 900 Industrial Blvd. in Kingsland, (325) 388-6767, with Craig Barrack officiating.

Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.