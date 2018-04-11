Mary Ellen Goff, 80, of Marble Falls died April 9, 2018

Mary Ellen Goff, a Texas native and 12-year resident of Marble Falls, passed away Monday, April 9, 2018, surrounded by family and friends.

Born in Harlingen, Texas, on Nov. 3, 1937, she was preceded in death by her father, Dr. John E. Kirby; mother, Florence M. Kirby; and brother, John Richard “Dick” Kirby.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Goff; children, Kirby and Bob Garbarini, Riley and Mary Hester, and Gina and Lino Montoya; and seven grandchildren, Chris Garbarini, Kate Garbarini, Meg Hester, Eli Hester, Isaiah Hester, Kitty Hester, and Andy White.

Mary Ellen received a master’s degree in fine arts from the University of Texas, and after a successful two-decade career in advertising, she was a professor of advertising at UT for many years.

Mary Ellen was an avid gardener, mom to her beloved sheltie Ranger, and UT football fan. She and Michael taught local beekeeping classes for the AgriLife Extension Office.

A service is 10 a.m. Saturday, April 14, at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home, 1805 U.S. 281 North in Marble Falls, (830) 693-4373.