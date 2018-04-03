Cheryl Ann Reed, 58, of Kingsland died March 14, 2018

Cheryl Ann Reed, 58, of Kingsland, Texas, passed away March 14, 2018. She was born to Melba Fae (Paske) and Vaughn Shreeve on July 11, 1959, in El Paso.

Mrs. Reed was a faithful attendee of Packsaddle Fellowship in Kingsland. She enjoyed cooking, tending to her flower and vegetable gardens, watching birds — especially hummingbirds — and working in her yard.

She is survived by her husband of 19 years, Bobby Reed; stepson, Jace Allen Reed; stepdaughter, Autumn Sagebiel Reed and husband Joe; three grandsons; father, Vaughn Shreeve; sister, Terry Shreeve; and niece, Megan Stinnett.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Melba Fae, and stepfather, Rusty Paske.

Serving as pallbearers are Jimmy Hill, Scott Stafford, Steve Murrow, Dave Oestreich, Jerry Winger, and Bryan Smith.

Visitation is 4-6 p.m. March 15 at Putnam Funeral Home, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. A funeral service is 1 p.m. March 16 at the funeral home with Robert Billingslea officiating. Interment will follow at Lakeland Hills Memorial Park in Burnet.

