Roger Eugene Lachance, 84, of Granite Shoals died March 30, 2018

Roger Eugene Lachance, 84, of Granite Shoals, Texas, passed away March 30, 2018. He was born to Irene (Gagne) and Henry Lachance on Dec. 4, 1933, in Salem, Massachusetts.

Roger proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, receiving a National Defense Service Medal, a Korean Service Medal, and a United Nations Service Medal. He resided in Granite Shoals over the last 30 years and deeply enjoyed the Highland Lakes, especially Lake LBJ, where he spent much time fishing.

Roger was known for his brilliant mind and meticulous habits. In his neat penmanship, he maintained decades of handwritten financial records. An ironworker in his younger years, he had a knack for working with his hands. One of his favorite pastimes was building intricate Lego structures.

Although he was a man of few “I love yous,” his family never had a doubt about his feelings toward them. He was much loved and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife, Geneva Ann Lachance; three sons; eight stepchildren, Sharon Hansche and husband Donald of Granite Shoals, Annette Besaw of Texas City, Rhonda Garrison and husband JayDee of Texas City, Donna Ray and husband Wayne of Barnwell, South Carolina, Mark Chachere and wife Tracy of Plantersville, Patty Spell and husband Randy of Granite Shoals, Charlene Lopez of Hitchcock, and Keith Mize of Granite Shoals; three sisters; 24 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A graveside service is 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 4, at Lakeland Hills Memorial Park in Burnet with chaplain Jonathan Bergman officiating. The Highland Lakes Honor Guard will provide military honors.

Arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematorium, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.