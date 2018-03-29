John Carlysle Kilman Sr., 90, of Kingsland died Jan. 14, 2018

John Carlysle Kilman Sr., 90, of Kingsland, Texas, passed away Jan. 14, 2018. He was born to Katie (Wright) and Victor Kilman on April 26, 1927, in Greenville, Texas.

Mr. Kilman proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II. After the war, he worked as a Federal Aviation Administration air traffic controller for more than 30 years. He would take assignments across the United States, allowing him and his family to see and appreciate the diversity of the country. He enjoyed playing guitar and the organ, fishing, camping, photography, birding, and, of course, traveling. He always had a terrific sense of humor, often quoting Mark Twain: “Against a wall of laughter, nothing can stand.”

He is survived by daughter Deborah Spier and husband John of Harvest, Alabama; son Marcus Kilman and wife Teresa of Davenport, Florida; daughter, Lani Ulibarri and husband David of Cleburne; daughter Katie Kilman of Kingsland; son Jack Kilman of Greencastle, Indiana; grandchildren, Joanna Jenkins, Tina Wiggs, Neil Kilman, Marisa Rhian, Phillip Ulibarri, Paul Ulibarri, Phylicia Eglite, and Christina Kilman; great-grandchildren, Mitchell Jenkins, Harrison Jenkins, Zoe Wiggs, Isaiah Wiggs, Danica Ulibarri, and Dominic Ulibarri; and numerous nieces and nephews and extended family members.

John was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Loneta Lorene Kilman; brother, Victor Kilman; and sisters, Anne Harris, Lillian Edgar, and Kay Brown.

The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.

Cremation arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematorium, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.