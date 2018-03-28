Elwray ‘Skip’ Pujol, 82, died March 13, 2018

Elwray “Skip” Pujol was born Aug. 14, 1935, to Eleanor and Ray Pujol in St Louis, Missouri. He died March 13, 2018.

He graduated from Missouri Military Academy in Mexico, Missouri, and later Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri, with a degree in economics.

After graduation, he entered the U.S. Army in 1957 as a second lieutenant and served 23 years, retiring as a lieutenant colonel.

Skip married Ruth Turley in April 1957 in Fulton, and they had three children.

Skip’s military career included two tours in Vietnam, receiving the Bronze Star, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, and the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry. During his career, he also received the Distinguished Service Award medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Legion of Merit medal, the National Defense Service medal, and the Meritorious Service medal

After the passing of his first wife, he met and married Janis Swain in March 1994.

He is survived by his children, Kathy Bowers (Stephen), Mark Pujol, Jeannie Maxwell (Terry), Karen Borque (Phil), and David Swain; grandchildren, Kayla Frantz, Nathan Schwertner, McKenna Maxwell, Kelly Maxwell, Aaron Swain, Elizabeth Bourque, Michael Swain, Troy Swain, Lindsey Bowers, and Annie Bowers; and great-grandchildren, Caleb Frantz, Liam Ivy, and Kinsley Ivy.

A memorial service is March 15 at Hope Lutheran Church.

Arrangements by Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home, 1805 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls, (830) 693-4373. Go to clementswilcoxfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.