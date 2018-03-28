Doraine Anderson Parks, 93, of Kingsland died March 26, 2018

Doraine Shirley Parks died March 26, 2018, in Lakeway, Texas. She spent her final days surrounded by her loving family. A memorial service in remembrance and celebration of her life is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 28, at Kingsland Community Church. A graveside service will follow at 4:30 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Park in Big Spring.

Doraine was born on March 10, 1925, in Watertown, South Dakota, to Hannah Aronson and Oscar Anderson. Doraine was of full Norwegian ancestry; her paternal grandfather was the last of her family to immigrate to the United States.

During World War II, Doraine moved to Boise, Idaho, where she served as a secretary to a colonel in the U.S. Air Force and — far more important to her life’s story — met the young Roy Wendal Parks. Wendal knew Doraine was a once-in-a-lifetime woman and wasted little time securing her hand in marriage. They were wed on Sept. 12, 1945, and, soon thereafter, moved to Big Spring, where they established firm roots in the community that remain to this day.

Doraine gave birth to two girls who share a deep love and admiration of her: Laura Parks McEwen in 1950 and Lana Parks in 1954. Doraine and Wendal lived in Big Spring until retirement in 1985, when they moved to Kingsland. There, they enjoyed nothing more than square dancing, playing bridge, participating in church activities, and building a lifetime of memories on the lake with their family.

Doraine’s lasting legacy will be her strength, kindness, and pure love for life and family. That legacy will continue to inspire her surviving family members, who will miss her dearly: girls, Laura Parks McEwen of Lamesa and Lana Parks of Arlington; grandchildren and families, Torbin McEwen and Lynn McNeill of Austin, Kisa McEwen and Josh Stevens of Lamesa, and Drew and Melisa McEwen of Austin; great-grandchildren, River Stevens, Bella Stevens, Crichton McEwen, and Kensington McEwen; and special family friend, Darla Walls.

Doraine was preceded in death by her husband, Wendal; mother, Hannah; father, Oscar; sister, Arlene; and brothers, Marlow (infant), Marlow, and Melford.

In lieu of flower, donations may be made to Kingsland Community Church, 1136 RR 1431, Kingsland, TX 78639; or the Highland Lakes SPCA, P.O. Box 1275, Marble Falls, TX 78654.

Arrangements by Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 900 Industrial Blvd. in Kingsland, (325) 388-6767. Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.