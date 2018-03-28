Loy Jean Hawkins Austin, 70, of Mesquite died March 25, 2018

Loy Jean Hawkins Austin née Pence died peacefully at home on March 25, 2018, in Mesquite, Texas. She was 70 years old.

Jean was a doting grandmother and great-grandmother who spent her life caring for others. She had a deep love for her family, gospel music, the church, and her feisty Chihuahua, Sugar. Everyone in Llano knew her when she worked as a teller and branch manager at Llano National Bank.

She married her high school sweetheart, Ronnie Hawkins, in August 1964; the pair shared a love of the Hill Country and, in 1999, moved from Odessa to Tow, where they hosted lakeside visits from their children and grandchildren. After Ronnie passed away in 2011, Jean again found happiness when she married Jerald Austin in April 2013. They later moved north to Mesquite.

She spent her last weekend relaxing at home, playing with great-granddaughter Adaley, and video chatting with her youngest great-grandson, Lyndon.

Jean is survived by her husband, Jerald Austin; daughter Cindy Storm and husband Roger of Odessa; daughter Tammy Blackmon and husband Terry of Tow; and daughter-in-law Sherry Hawkins of Paint Creek; Paul Don Austin of Terrell; and Dusty Austin and wife Natasha of Garland. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, Emily Hawkins of Houston, Ryne Storm and wife Andrea of Odessa, Chris Hawkins of Odessa, Erik Storm of Odessa, Justin Hawkins and wife Allie of Odessa, Jacob Hawkins of Paint Creek, Steven Austin of Mesquite, Ashley Austin of Mesquite, Alec Austin of Mesquite, Brook Austin of Mesquite, Devon Austin of Mesquite, and Cody Austin of Mesquite; and six great-grandchildren, Brooklynn, Branson, Lyndon, Weslyn, Adaley, and Lily Beth.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Ronnie Hawkins, and son Jeff Hawkins.

A funeral is 1 p.m. Thursday, March 29, at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. A graveside service will follow at Tow Cemetery. Pastor Ken Barrington will officiate the ceremony and Pastor Johnny Sawyer will preside over the graveside service. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jean’s life.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org/donate.

Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.