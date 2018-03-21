Harry Allen Miley, 63, of Cottonwood Shores, Texas, passed away March 21, 2018

He was born to Harry Junior Miley and Donna Miley October 18, 1954 in Boonville, Indiana.

Harry served in the United States Army, and drove an 18 wheeler for his profession. Harry’s true passion though was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, his friends, and barbecuing while listening to music.

Harry is survived by his wife, Pamela Miley; sons Harry Allen Miley Jr. and wife Kayla, Michael Daniel and wife Amanda; daughters, Sarah Drake and husband Chris, and Natausha Miley; brothers, Tom and wife Tina, and Terry Miley; sisters Barbara Klotz and husband Roy, and Rosemary Staples. Harry is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Gunner, Madden, Mystika, Majestika, Christopher, Jayden, Kelsey, Haley, Ana, and Ryland.

He is preceded in death by his father Harry and mother Donna.

A memorial barbecue will be held March 24 at 2233 RR 1431 in Kingsland at noon.