Infant Camilla Hope Fleming, March 21, 2018

Camilla “Cami” Hope Fleming was born March 21, 2018, at 1:15 p.m., weighing 6 pounds 15 ounces and measuring 20 inches long. She was only with us for a very short time. Her lungs were too small to survive, but she fought as best as she could. She passed away in the arms of her family at 2:58 p.m.

She was baptized shortly after birth, probably around 1:45 p.m., and the entire Operating Room staff prayed with us after her baptism.

We are so heartbroken, there are just no words, but we rejoice for her that she is now at peace in the presence of her Savior and loving Heavenly Father.

Cami is survived by her parents, Alan and Shannon Fleming of Kingsland; siblings, Liliana, Madilyn, Abigail, and Everleigh; grandparents Carla Gentry of Kingsland, Robert Tuttle Jr. of Llano, and Julia and Daniel Fleming of Pecos; aunt Amanda Monroe and husband David of Houston; uncle Robert Tuttle III; great-grandmothers Hafdis Gentry of Kingsland and Alice Wein of Pecos; and great-grandfather Dee Fleming of Goldthwaite.

A memorial service is planned for a later date.

Cremation arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home & Crematory, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.