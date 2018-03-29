John Henry Willis Jr., 67, of Tow died March 27, 2018

John Henry Willis Jr., 67, of Tow, Texas, passed away March 27, 2018. He was born to Joyce and John Willis on May 11, 1950, in Oakdale, Louisiana.

John was an incredible storyteller. The stories of his youth and stories with his sons about their many fishing and gator hunting adventures will ensure his legacy lives on through his family and friends.

John was a beloved member of the Tow community and enjoyed fishing, hunting, spending time with his grandchildren, and swapping stories with friends and family. He will be missed, and “the gators don’t need to afraid no more.”

He is survived by his sons, Eric Willis and wife Jill of Andrews and Shane Willis and wife Lisa of League City; and grandchildren, Hayley Willis, Michael Willis, Garrett Willis, Zachary Willis, Savannah Willis, Taryn Willis, Darby Willis, and Tatum Willis.

John was preceded in death by his wife, Ava Darlene Willis, and his parents.

A memorial service is 3 p.m. Friday, March 31, at the Country Chapel Church in Tow.

Arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematorium, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.