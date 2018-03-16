Roy Rudolph Grenwelge, 80, of Llano died March 13, 2018

Roy Rudolph Grenwelge, born Jan. 2, 1938, to Bessie and Rudolph Grenwelge, died March 13, 2018.

Roy was a graduate of Llano High School and Texas Lutheran College. He retired from Republic National Bank after 25 years and MBNA after 10 years, doing what he loved as a rancher and raising cattle.

He is survived by his wife, Sue, of 49 years; daughter, Cheryl Deese and husband Rueben; grandson, Zach Patterson; granddaughter, Stephanie Anderson and husband Steven; two great-grandsons, Gavin Lasater and Grayson Patterson; and many nieces and nephews.

Roy was preceded in death by his mother and father; brother Norman Grenwelge; sister Margaret Kent and husband Luke; and sister Josephine Jordan and husband A.V.

Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 16, at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. A service is 2 p.m. Saturday, March 17, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Llano City Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Gary Parson, Stanley Kent, Zach Patterson, Steven Anderson, Dan Farnsworth, and David Allen.

Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.