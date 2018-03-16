Necia Dawn Shelby Newman, 41, of Cottonwood Shores died March 13, 2018

Necia Dawn Shelby Newman, 41, of Cottonwood Shores entered Heaven in the early hours of March 13, 2018, surrounded by love. She was born at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, the only child of Bill Shelby and Karen Sultemeier.

“NeNe Bear,” as she was affectionately known, spent her earliest years in San Francisco, California, but for most of her life was a resident of Central Texas. She attended school in Marble Falls and was a longtime employee of Walmart Supercenter. Since 2016, Necia had been employed at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Marble Falls. She was a lifelong member of United Pentecostal Church in Marble Falls, where she served as a Sunday school teacher.

Necia Dawn was preceded in death by her beloved grandparents Werner and Dorothy Sultemeier.

She is survived by her parents, Bill Shelby of San Angelo and Karen Sultemeier of Marble Falls; husband, Cecil Newman; daughter, Allison Marie “Allie” Shelby; stepson, Alex Ramirez-Newman; mother-in-law, Mary Newman; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and more friends than can be numbered.

Necia loved and was loved by all. She was a hardworking, loyal employee, a dedicated Sunday school teacher who was adored by her students, and a prayer warrior in her church. She loved her silver Ford F150, taking trips to Alpine and the Davis Mountains in West Texas and exploring her family’s heritage in Fredericksburg, Brady, and Johnson City.

Necia looked forward to family prayer meetings at church, followed by family fun and fellowship afterward. Her laugh was infectious; her voice unmistakable. She cherished being with her large extended family, many of whom played a role in her upbringing. She was a fixture at family celebrations — holidays, weddings, graduations, and “just becauses” — always bearing a gift or something for everyone to share. Her cooking and baking skills were legendary!

Necia treasured her memories: those of happy times in her childhood, youth, and into adulthood; summer days spent at her grandparents’ house; Fourth of July fireworks; Christmas, Easter, Thanksgiving, and New Year’s.

Her lifelong dream of a house of her own was realized a few years ago, and she wasted no time. “Party at my place! Let’s all gather around the fire on a cold night and eat and drink and talk and laugh until it gets late, really late. And then, let’s enjoy ourselves and each other just a little longer. I love you all!”

Necia married Cecil Newman in 2011. It was a gorgeous wedding. She was a beautiful bride: glowing, happy, and radiant. She loved being a homemaker, taking care of her husband, daughter, stepson, and home. She welcomed all with open arms and an open heart. When you were in Necia’s house, you were truly at home.

Her daughter, Allie, was her pride and joy, the love of her life. They did everything together. A squeamish person around “crawly things” in her youth, she relented enough to allow Allie to keep her pet ball python, Winston, in the house. At the time of her passing, she and Allie were planning a cruise vacation in the summer after school let out. They worked together on their home garden, attended school events, church and family events, and celebrations. They were inseparable.

Her large family will carry on somehow. We will gather on Christmas and New Year’s, on July 4, Labor Day, and Thanksgiving, just as always. We will celebrate all the holidays Necia loved. New children will be born, and her cousins will marry and have their own children. We will have our weddings and graduations and “just becauses.” We will talk on the phone and email each other and keep up with what everyone is up to on Facebook. The family will meet for prayer at the church in Marble Falls, just as before, and we will go to the fellowship hall or Whataburger afterward and have fun. We will be a friend to Cecil, and we will love and protect Allie for the rest of our lives. Our own lives will go on. West Texas and Fredericksburg and the lights in Johnson City and the old schoolhouse at Cave Creek and, yes, her little house will all still be there, but she will be gone. The sound of her voice is stilled, her infectious laugh silenced. Most of all, the prayers she offered every day for everyone she loved will be terribly missed. There is a hole in our hearts that can never be filled.

Necia Dawn, you were loved more than you could ever have imagined. And you are missed more than you could have believed. Until that happy, happy day. Farewell, our darling.

Visitation for Necia is 4-6 p.m. Saturday, March 17, at Putnam Funeral Home, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. A homegoing service is 3 p.m. Sunday, March 18, at United Pentecostal Church, 403 Avenue N in Marble Falls. Interment beside her grandparents will follow immediately at Tobey Cemetery.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Bill Shelby, Mike Brooks, Bobby Newman, Corey Brooks, Ned Cooney, and David Sultemeier. Honorary pallbearers are Jonathan Sultemeier and Joseph Sultemeier.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations for the benefit of Allison Marie Shelby be directed to United Pentecostal Church of Marble Falls, P.O. Box 705, Marble Falls, TX 78654.

“There will be no sorrows there

And no more burdens to bear

No more sickness, no more pain

No more parting over there

And forever I will be

With the one who died for me

What a day, glorious day that will be!

What a day that will be when my Jesus I shall see

When I look upon His face

The one who saved me by His grace

When He takes me by the hand

And leads me to the promised land

What a day, glorious day that will be!”