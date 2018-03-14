James Scott Bailey, 68, of Kingsland died Feb. 28, 2018

James Scott Bailey, 68, of Kingsland, Texas, passed away Feb. 28, 2018. He was born to Mary (Partlow) and Bernie Bailey on March 31, 1949.

Scott proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1970-74. His career was in management in auto parts. As a valued manager for Car Quest Auto Parts, he opened and managed a Car Quest store in Kingsland from 1996 until his stroke in 2002. Scott loved spending time in the great outdoors hunting and fishing and was successful in several fishing tournaments.

He was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his loving wife of over 20 years, P.J. Bailey of Kingsland; daughter, Lynn Robinson and husband Nick of Canyon Lake; sons, Brian Bailey of San Antonio and Josh Herrington of Leander; two brothers, Mike Bailey and wife Angie and Pat and wife Josie; granddaughter, Hailey Robinson; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and extended family members.

A graveside service is 1 p.m. Friday, March 16, at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Road in San Antonio.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Faith Angler Network “Marble Falls fishing team, a fishing program for middle school and high school students,” at info@faithanglernetwork.com.

Arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematorium, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.