Albert Perez Martinez, 64, of Kingsland died March 9, 2018

Albert Perez Martinez, 64, of Kingsland, Texas, passed away March 9, 2018. He was born to Longina (Perez) and Abran Martinez on April 19, 1954, in Big Spring, Texas.

Albert was in the concrete construction business for many years, but fishing was what he really enjoyed. He had many friends with whom he enjoyed traveling the coast on large fishing trips. He also loved to listen to ’80s rock music. He would build almost anything.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Martinez of Kingsland; daughter, Patricia Martinez and husband Joe of Tow; son, Gregg Haas of Kingsland; three grandchildren, Jennifer Haas and fiancé Daniel Hutchins of Tow, Amber and Donald Ricketson of Kingsland, and Pete and Savanah Hass; one great-granddaughter; brothers Abram Martinez of Waco, Victor Martinez and wife Margie of Odessa, Lupe and Bob Degnan of New Hampshire, Pete Martinez and wife Diane of Kingsland, and Joe Louis Martinez of Kingsland; sisters Esmeralda Romero, Eloisa Esperanza of Odessa, Angie Mitchell and husband Bobby of Dallas, Delores Sanchez and husband Rudy of Odessa, and Mary Moen of North Carolina; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Albert was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Sammy Rodriguez and Tony Rodriguez; and sisters Nellie Rodriguez and Linda Rios.

A memorial service is 3 p.m. Saturday, March 17, at Putnam Funeral Home, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.

Memorials may be given to the Albert P. Martinez Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 727, Buchanan Dam, TX 78609.