Anthony Shane Dawson, 59, of Kingsland, Texas, passed away March 6, 2018. Shane was born to Lou Ann (Norris) and William Darwin Dawson on Dec. 6, 1958, in Snyder, Texas

The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.

Cremation arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematorium, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.