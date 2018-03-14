Free tax filing seminar March 20 at Johnson City Library

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

JOHNSON CITY — Software promising that anyone with a working computer and the internet can file their own taxes has encouraged many Americans to do just that.

However, many still have questions they need answered and prefer to talk to a human being.

That prompted Crystal Vargas, assistant librarian at the Johnson City Library, to contact H&R Block in Marble Falls about sending a tax professional to lead a seminar from noon-1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 20, at the library, 209 Nugent St. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own brown bag lunches. The library will provide drinks and dessert.

“(The tax professional will) go over changes in the tax form,” Vargas said.

She said it wasn’t difficult to find someone willing to lead a tax seminar. She talked to Carolyn Huntoon, the H&R Block district manager overseeing Marble Falls, who quickly agreed to participate.

“She was ecstatic,” the assistant librarian said.

To Vargas, it makes perfect sense for people to use the library to file their taxes. In addition to free internet and the use of computers, the library remains an information hub for many residents.

“We thought it would be a great service to offer,” Vargas said.

Call the library at (830) 868-4469 for more information.

