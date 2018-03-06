ELECTIONS: Llano County judge decided; one race goes to runoff

LLANO — Llano County is getting a new county judge after Republican voters gave the GOP nomination to a challenger during the March 6 primary elections. And the primary season isn’t over as one race is headed to a runoff.

In the Republican race for the Llano County judge nomination, challenger Ronald “Ron” Cunningham defeated incumbent Mary Cunningham in a 2,140-to-1,819 victory.

With no Democratic challenger in the November general election, Ron Cunningham will likely become the new Llano County judge on Jan. 1, 2019.

In the three-way battle for the GOP nomination for the Precinct 2 justice of the peace, Bucky Boswell and Maureen Riggs are headed for a May 22 runoff. Riggs mustered 455 votes to Boswell’s 294 followed by Steven “Steve” Lange’s 214. But since nobody garnered a clear majority of 50 percent, the top two, Riggs and Boswell, will face each other in the runoff election.

In other contested races, Marci Hadeler beat Clay Etter for the GOP county clerk nomination, 2,049 to 1,608.

Precinct 2 County Commissioner Linda Raschke held off challenger Ricky Johnson, 618 to 373.

And Bebe Piatt held on to beat challenger Richard Owen, 674-605, for the Republican nomination for Precinct 1 justice of the peace.

In unopposed Llano County Republican races, the nominees are Joyce Gillow for district clerk; Teresa Kassell for county treasurer; John Arthur Ables for county surveyor; Jerry Don Moss for Precinct 4 commissioner; Era Marion for Precinct 3 justice of the peace; Brian Alexander for Precinct 4 justice of the peace; and Doug Sanders for county chair.

The GOP nominees have no Democrat challengers in the November general election.

The only Llano County Democrat on the March 6 primary ballot was Dana Wright Rushing for county chair.

The results are unofficial until they are canvassed.

