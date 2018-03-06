ELECTIONS: Two Burnet County races headed to runoff elections

BURNET — The two contested Republican Primary races for Burnet County offices are headed to May 22 runoff.

In the Precinct 2 county commissioner race, Tom Stephens and Damon Beierle will face each other in the runoff for the GOP nomination after they finished as the top two vote-getters in the March 6 primary. Stephens mustered the most votes with 703 followed by Beierle with 616. Ryan Rowney came in third with 236 votes.

Though Stephens had the most votes, he didn’t get a clear majority at just more than 45 percent, so he and Beierle go to the runoff for the GOP nomination. The winner will likely have a clear path to the commissioners court since there is no Democratic challenger.

In the race for the GOP nomination for Precinct 3 justice of the peace, Jane Marie Hurst and Jeff Sellers continue on to the May 22 runoff as the top two vote-getters. Hurst managed 401 votes (39.74 percent) with Sellers bringing in 365 (36.17 percent).

Carey Headrick pulled in 243 votes.

All the other GOP races in Burnet County were unopposed:

County Judge — Jame Oakley

County Court At Law Judge — Linda Bayless

District Clerk — Casie Walker

County Clerk — Janet Parker

County Treasurer — Karrie Crownover

Precinct 4 Commissioner — Joe Don Dockery

Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace — Roxanne Nelson

Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace — Lisa Whitehead

Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace — Debbie Bindseil

Precinct 4 Constable (unexpired term) — Millicent “Missy” Bindseil

County Chair — Donna Wilcox

With no Democratic challengers in the November general election, the GOP nominees will likely be sworn in Jan. 1, 2019. The only Democrat on the Burnet County ballot was Ronald LeVick Sr., who will be the Democratic county chairman.

These are unofficial results until canvassed.

