Norma Jean Doescher, 88, of Kingsland died Jan. 3, 2018

Norma Jean Doescher, 88, of Kingsland, Texas, passed away Jan. 3, 2018. She was born to Helen Knight and Dennis E. Martin on Nov. 4, 1929, in Des Moines, Iowa.

She married Calvin Doescher on June 27, 1948, in Des Moines. He preceded her in death in 1995.

Mrs. Doescher spent a career as an executive secretary in the aerospace industry with a company that began as North American Aviation and ultimately became Boeing. She was a founding member of Genesis Lutheran Church in Buchanan Dam and an avid reader, especially enjoying Readers Digest, Guide Post, and Portals of Prayer.

She is survived by her sons, Dennis Doescher and wife Cathy of Kingsland and Larry Doescher and wife Judy of Colorado; two grandsons and five great-grandchildren; and siblings Gloria Robbins, Dorothy Remster, Don Martin, Bob Martin, Sandy Waddell, Sharon Hansen, Frank Martin, and Kathy Rosenbalm.

In addition to her mother, father, and husband, she was preceded in death by brother Arthur “Bud” Martin.

A memorial service is 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 5, at Genesis Lutheran Church in Buchanan Dam. Interment was at Llano City Cemetery.

Arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home & Crematory, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. A list of preferred charities, maps to the service, and an online guest register book can be found at putnamcares.com.