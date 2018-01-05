Everette Joyce Travis, 97, of Buchanan Dam died Jan. 1, 2018

Everette Joyce Travis, 97, of Buchanan Dam, Texas, passed away Jan. 1, 2018. He was born Dec. 21, 1920. He was one of three children born to Opal (Ragle) and Guy Travis.

He is survived by sister Ruth McCabe of Georgetown.

His family moved to Lamesa, Texas, in 1924 and resided there until he finished high school in 1938. He attended Howard Payne College and worked in camp construction until he volunteered for the U.S. Army Air Corps. He was given gunnery, navigation, bombardier, and radar training.

On Oct. 16, 1944, he married his high school sweetheart, Mary Ellen Lambeth, while on a three-day pass. They spent 59 happy years together.

After being discharged, he worked in oil exploration, drilling, and production departments. His specialty was geology. He earned his master’s degree in geology from the University of Texas in 1951. He was a member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists, a charter member of the American Institute of Petroleum Geologists and the South Texas Geological Society, and a lifetime member of the Optimist Club.

After leaving the oil patch, he taught geology at San Antonio College for 15 years, retiring as a full professor. In 1970, they bought their home on Lake Buchanan and spent many happy years fishing, gardening, etc. He was active in First Baptist Church in Tow, the Tow Senior Citizens and Golden Beach Properties Owners Association, and AARP.

He is survived by his daughter, Sue Ham and husband Clarence of Belton; son, Dr. James Travis; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces.

After the death of Mary Ellen, Everette had some good years married to Hope (Hitt) Revier.

A funeral service is 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, at First Baptist Church in Tow. A memorial service is 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7, at Brookdale Round Rock, 8005 Cornerwood in Austin. Interment is 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 8, in Lakeland Hills Memorial Park Cemetery, located on Park Road 4 in Burnet.

Pallbearers are Lonnie Craven, Jim McDonald, John McInturff, Vernon Jackson, Keith Faulkner, and Gary Robinson. Honorary pallbearers are Eddie Johnson, Ren Hurst, and Bill Biesak.

Arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home & Crematory, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.