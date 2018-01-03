William R. ‘Bill’ Peebles Jr., 87, died Dec. 28, 2017

William R. “Bill” Peebles Jr., 87, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. He was born Aug. 5, 1930, in Uvalde, Texas, to Lillian Vida and Rudolph “Rudy” Peebles. Bill was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend and will be dearly missed.

Bill was a proud Korean War veteran. He served over 38 years in the U.S. Army, Army National Guard, and U.S. Army Reserves. He retired as a Chief Warrant Officer 4.

Bill is survived by his wife of 63 years, Johnnie Marilyn Peebles; daughter DeAnn Geery and husband Mike; daughter Medaris Stahl and husband Mitch; daughter Raynice Earl and husband James; son Jay Peebles and wife Dori; nine grandchildren, Sean Geery, Alyson Flores, Travis Stahl, Kristin Earl, Kelly Earl, Joshua Earl, James “Smitty” Smith, Patrick Peebles, and Jayson Peebles; 12 great-grandchildren; sister Jean Brown; brother Jesse Carroll Peebles; uncle Charles Peebles; aunt Betty Jo Flaniken; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his mother, Vida (Denmark) Peebles, and brother Ray Peebles.

He was a great storyteller and possessed an amazing memory. No one was ever a stranger to him, and he made friends with everyone he met. Bill would exaggerate his deep West Texas accent with friends and acquaintances in those “Northern states,” where he was stationed while serving in the U.S. Army Reserves. He was very proud of his Scottish descent and of being born and raised in the great state of Texas.

Bill was an incredible person who touched the lives of so many people and will be fondly remembered by all.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Purple Heart Foundation or any other military organization of your choice.

Arrangements by Cook-Walden/Capital Parks, 14501 Interstate 35 North, Pflugerville, TX 78660, (512) 251-4118. Visit cookwalden/capitalparks.com to share memories and leave condolences for the family.