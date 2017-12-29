Tona Welch Simnacher, 73, died Dec. 25, 2017

Tona Welch Simnacher passed away Dec. 25, 2017, after suffering a heart attack. Tona was born to Col. John B. and Naomia (Branscum) Welch on June 16, 1944, in Kermit, Texas.

Tona attended South Dade High School and Texas Tech University. She owned and operated Simnacher Farms and Trucking for 35 years.

Tona had many hobbies: oil painting, decorating, playing mah-jongg with her friends, genealogy, and traveling. Her last trip was to Niagara Falls, New York, with “The Shirleys.” They all enjoyed that.

She had a personality as big as the sky, making everyone who knew her laugh and smile. She had many friends and family members, whom she loved dearly, and they loved her.

Tona is survived by her daughter, Shirley Robinson of Buchanan Dam; son Ronnie Conaway and wife Ann of Houston; brothers, John Welch and wife Cindy of Austin, and Brent Welch of Abilene; niece Elizabeth Welch of Michigan; nephew Stacy Branscum of Kingsland; grandchildren, Brandon Easley, John McGee, Vincent Simnacher, and Annie Simnacher; and great-grandchild, Brody McGee. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive her.

Tona was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Brenda Glysmeyer; and son Shannon Simnacher.

Vistitation is 6-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29, at Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. A service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, at the funeral home with interment to follow at Lakeland Hills Memorial Cemetery, on Park Road 4 in Burnet. The Rev. Richard Vandeventer will officiate.

Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.

Memorials may be given in Tona’s name to: Susan G. Komen Foundation Breast Cancer Fund, Dept. 41831, P.O. Box, 650309, Dallas, TX 75265, ww5.komen.org; Alzheimers Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave., 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001, www.alzfdn.org; or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, P.O. Box, 1893, Memphis, TN, 38101-9950, www.stjude.org.