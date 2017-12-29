Wanda Marie Wilkerson, 86 of Kingsland died Dec. 24, 2017

Wanda Marie Wilkerson, 86 of Kingsland, Texas, passed away Dec. 24, 2017. She was born to R.L. Samuel and Marie (Connally) Looney on Nov. 23, 1931, in Kilgore, Texas.

Wanda was a member of Lambda Nu, the Ladies Lions, the Exxon Annuity Club, the Oil Patch Kids, and Meals on Wheels. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and sons. She always looked forward to “Wine 30” with her friends and neighbors.

She is survived by her sons, Stan Wilkerson of Granite Shoals and Paul Wilkerson of Tomball; grandchildren, Dusty Wilkerson, Jacob Wilkerson, Stacey Wilkerson, Allen Wilkerson, Ashley Wilkerson, Amy Wilkerson, and Andy Wilkerson; five great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 58 years, Lonnie Wilkerson

Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Dec. 27 at Putnam Funeral Home, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. A funeral service is 1 p.m. Dec. 28 at the funeral home with Joe Winnett officiating. Burial is 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29, in Decker Prairie Cemetery in Decker Prairie with Allen Wilkerson officiating.

Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.