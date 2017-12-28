Billy Herman Therwhanger, 87, died Dec. 20, 2017

Billy Herman Therwhanger was born on Feb. 16, 1930, in Klondike, Dawson County, Texas, to George Browder Sr. and Eula (Smith) Therwhanger.

He passed away and entered the presence of his Lord and Savior on Dec. 20, 2017, at the age of 87.

Billy spent his childhood in South and West Texas. He graduated from Weinert High School on May 17, 1948.

Billy joined the military on Aug. 17, 1948, and was stationed at Fort Hood, Texas. He earned the rank of sergeant first class on March 29, 1951. He was later wounded in action in Korea and received an honorable discharge, earning the Korean Service Medal with five Bronze Service Stars on April 23, 1952.

After being discharged from the Army, he spent his career working in the oil industry. He was loved and well-respected by his fellow workers and friends.

Billy was a faithful member of Pittsburg Avenue Baptist Church in Llano, where he taught Sunday school classes for many years. He enjoyed serving at the food pantry and spending time with his church family.

Papa loved walking on the sandy shores of the Llano River with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Billy is survived by sons, Randy Latonia Therwhanger of Midland, Lindsey Kyle Therwhanger and wife Jennifer of Millersview, and Terry Dean Therwhanger and wife Teresa of Midland; grandchildren, Nicole Gregston of Austin, Chelsey Therwhanger of California, Colby Therwhanger of Greenwood, Lauren Goldsmith of Midland, Shelli Kunkel of Lamesa, Brannon Therwhanger of Midland, Megan Therwhanger of Austin, and Matt Jordan of Greenwood; 11 great-grandchildren; brother Truman Therwhanger of Sulfur Springs; and several beloved nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Louise Dossey, Sarah Simmons, Marcelle Zimmerman, and Margaret Raney; and brothers John Therwhanger, G.B. Therwhanger Jr., and Bobby Therwhanger.

A funeral service is 2 p.m. Dec. 23 at Pittsburg Avenue Baptist Church, 709 Pittsburg Ave. in Llano, with Pastor Danny Meegan officiating. A graveside service will follow at Llano City Cemetery.

Arrangements by Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.