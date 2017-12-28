Cloyed ‘Randy’ Randolph Johnson, 76, died Dec. 23, 2017

Cloyed “Randy” Randolph Johnson, 76, was taken home to his Lord and Master on Dec. 23, 2017.

A memorial service is 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 29, at the Marble Falls Church of Christ, 711 Broadway St.

Randy was born in Houston on Aug. 3, 1941, to Cloyed Arthur and Oddie Velta (Fortson) Johnson.

He attended Milby High School in Houston. He joined the Navy at 18 and got his GED while in the Philippines. He attended Hannibal-LaGrange Baptist College in Hannibal, Missouri, and preached at various churches in the area.

Randy made many friends while he worked as a longshoreman for the International Longshore Association. He worked in the Houston ship channel for 31 years. Randy also served as chaplain of the VFW in Marble Falls.

Randy married the love of his life, Geneva, in December 1988. He reached out to others everywhere he went and always extended a helping hand. Randy’s faith in God was his guide, and his positive attitude kept him going from day to day. His favorite saying was “Happy, happy, happy.”

Randy loved to serve the veterans in and around the Hill Country through the Burnet County VETRIDES, driving veterans to their appointments every time he was called.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Tracy F. Johnson; son, Rex Randolph Johnson; and sisters Velta Rowana Chavarria and Barbara Genoyce McKaughan.

Randy’s memory will be cherished by his wife of 29 years, Geneva Johnson of Lago Vista. Randy is also survived by sister Beverly Ann Foster of Houston and stepdaughters, Lori Anderson (Dennis) of Georgetown, Vicki Barnett (Kent) of Graham, and Ginger Chaffin (David) of Dallas. A source of pride was his grandchildren and step-grandchildren, Royce Rex Johnson, Zoe Marie Johnson, Chad Nickols (Rebecca), Blake Anderson, Spencer Sims (Chelsea), Brooke Barnett, Caden Barnett, Bailey Chaffin, Summer Chaffin, and Dawson Chaffin. Randy had one step-great-grandchild, Parker Todd Sims.

Because of Randy’s devotion to Burnet County VETRIDES, donations may be made to that organization or the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements by Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home, 1805 U.S. 281 North in Marble Falls, (830) 693-4373. Go to clementswilcoxfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.