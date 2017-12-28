Donald Myers James, 84, of Kingsland died Dec. 23, 2017

Donald Myers James, 84, of Kingsland, Texas, went to meet our Lord on Dec. 23, 2017. He was born to Robert LaFayett and Rose James on Aug. 2, 1933, in Carlsbad, New Mexico.

After proudly serving the United States of America in the Air Force, Don earned his bachelor’s degree in education. He taught sixth grade for many years then earned his master’s degree in library science.

He was married for more than 60 years to his beloved wife and best friend, Ruth.

Don was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Kingsland and Highland Lakes United Methodist Church in Buchanan Dam. He served as a board member of the Marble Falls Senior Activity Center and cherished the time he spent there. He enjoyed fishing, yard work, and taking care of people.

Don is survived by his wife, Ruth of Kingsland; son, Pat James and wife Angela of Burnet; daughters, Donna Perez and husband Mario of Round Rock and Michele Logan and husband Gary of San Antonio; grandchildren, Kami Wilbanks, Brittany Merryfield and husband Denver, Alexis Baum and husband Trevor, Alexendra Rangel, Tiffany Rangel, and Martina Rangel; four great-grandchildren; sister, Camilla Fiderlick and husband George; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Don was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert L. James Jr.

Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, at Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. A funeral service is 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 29, at Highland Lakes United Methodist Church, 8303 RR 1431 West in Buchanan Dam, with the Rev. Jenny Tucker officiating. Military and Masonic honors will be presented by the Highland Lakes Honor Guard and the Kingsland Masonic Lodge.

Pallbearers are Pat James, Mario Perez, Gary Logan, Chip James, Tommy Berry, and Tim Stewart.

Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Granite Shoals emergency first responders.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Marble Falls Senior Activity Center.