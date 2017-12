Larry Thomas Frazier, 71, of Kingsland died Dec. 21, 2017

Larry Thomas Frazier, 71, of Kingsland, Texas, passed away Dec. 21, 2017. He was born to Thomas Leroy Frazier and Dorotha “Dottie” (Lindley) Arnold on Nov. 1, 1946, in San Antonio.

Mr. Frazier was a truck driver and a mechanic. He enjoyed tinkering with older-model vehicles and small engines and playing a good game of casino poker.

He is survived by his son, Wade Frazier and wife Vickie; daughter, Brandy Martin and husband Mark; grandchildren, Dalton, Logan, Paige, Addison Frazier, Ty, Chance Hehman, and Whitney Martin; and numerous friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Linda; and wife, Nancy Frazier.

A private inurnment will take place at a later date.

Cremation arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematorium, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.