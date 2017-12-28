Mary Ellen Davis, 89, of Llano died Dec. 26, 2017

Mary Ellen Evans Davis of Llano passed away Dec. 26, 2017, in Big Lake at the age of 89. She was a lifetime resident of Llano County.

Mary Ellen is survived by son Thomas Earl Davis of Tow; daughters, Laura Kay Lindley of Mertzon and Clarice Pittman of Llano; grandsons, Logan Kuykendall Davis of Llano and Thomas Jay Shipp of Van Horn; granddaughters, Staci Rene Williams of New Braunfels, Laura Lee Johnson of Blanco, and Miranda Leigh Tankersley of Mertzon; 12 great-grandchildren; and sister May Beth Evans Chew of Kerrville.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Davis; infant son Gregory Lane Davis; her parents; brothers, Walton R. “Bill” Evans, Harry Wayne “Chimp” Evans, and Wilford Gaile “Cotton” Evans; and sisters Mildred Evans Ziriax, Mozelle Evans Bracy, and Doris Clara Evans Beasley.

Mary Ellen was born in Mason County, Texas, on Sept. 2, 1928, to Hugh and Julia Kirkpatrick Evans. She grew up in the Katemcy community of Mason County and attended school in Mason.

She married Clarence Davis on Jan. 8, 1947, in Mason. She was a homemaker, living most of her life on ranches in Llano County, where she tirelessly worked to make a warm, nurturing home for her family and friends. She was a wonderful cook and hostess, filling her dinner table with delicious foods and lively conversation.

In addition to the house, she was an invaluable “farm hand,” raising chickens, milking cows, tending to livestock, growing a garden, and doing many of the other chores of ranch life.

Mary Ellen was loved by all and will remain in our hearts forever.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home,307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Bethel Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association, P.O. Box 15186, Austin, TX 78761.

Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.