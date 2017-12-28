Donald Lewis Bandy, 83, of Kingsland died Dec. 20, 2017

Donald “Don” Lewis Bandy, 83, of Kingsland,Texas, formerly of Austin, passed away peacefully Dec. 20, 2017, at his home with his wife and family by his side. He was born to Leander LeRoy and Marie (Morris) Bandy in Hobbs, New Mexico, on June 30, 1934.

He moved to Austin in 1949 and met a lovely young woman named Ivy Schneider, who would later become his wife. He attended Austin High School, where he played football and made lifelong friends on the team (“Loyal Forever”). He also attended and played football at Kerrville Junior College.

In June 1955, he married Ivy and joined the family business of selling automotive parts and equipment. During this time, Don and Ivy had four children: two sons and two daughters. He took great pride in their accomplishments, either coaching his sons in little league football or attending his daughters’ piano recitals and drill team performances.

Most of his spare time was spent at a little ranch outside of Llano tending cows, gardening, and making improvements to the barn.

He and Ivy liked to travel with good friends, either in an RV or on a cruise ship. After retirement, the couple moved to Kingsland in 2000.

Don served in the U.S. Army as a private in the Chemical Corps in Edgewood, Maryland.

He belonged to St. John’s Methodist Church in Austin.

He is survived by his wife, Ivy; children Kerry Howell, David Bandy, and Kelly Young; sister Betty Evans; and grandchildren, Rachel Shumaker, John Andrew Howell, Sam Howell, Kyle Bandy, Ryan Bandy, Brent Bandy, Sarah Bandy, Emily Bandy, Kayla Bandy, Hannah Young, Stuart Young, and Alex Young.

He was preceded in death by his son Don Jr.; father, Leander LeRoy; mother, Marie Morris; brothers, Ralph and Jim Bandy; and sister Joan Bandy Goetz.

The family requests that, in lieu of sending flowers, donations be made to Seton Highland Lakes Hospice, P.O. Box 1219, Burnet, TX 78611.

A memorial to honor Don will be held in January 2018.

A memorial to honor Don will be held in January 2018.