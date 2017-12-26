Kathy Rose Ferrell, 45, died Dec. 17, 2017

Kathy Rose Ferrell, 45, passed away Dec. 17, 2017. A celebration of her life is 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 4613 Texas 3 in Dickinson.

Kathy was loved by her family and friends and will be deeply missed by all of them.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents Frances Rose, Raymond Rose, and R.O. Schroeder.

Kathy is survived by her son, Sean Ferrell; parents, Capt. Joseph G. and Cynthia Rose; brother, David Rose; grandmother Evelyn Schroeder; uncles Rodney Schroeder and Dr. James Rose; and cousins Aubrey Tolentino, Aaron Schroeder, and Lacy Rose.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Kathy’s memory to

Sisters Helping Sisters:

P.O. Box 9045

Bacliff, TX 77518

www.shstexas.org

Arrangements by Jenkins Funeral Home, 109 N. Main St. in Burnet, (512) 756-4444.