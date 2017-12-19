James Randall Wylie, 79, of Horseshoe Bay died Dec. 15, 2017

James Randall Wylie, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away on Dec. 15, 2017. He was 79.

Jim was born in Dallas on May 30, 1938, the only child of Ruth Robertson and James Truett Wylie.

He grew up in Oak Cliff and attended Adamson High School and the University of Texas at Arlington. While working at his uncle Emmett’s grocery store and driving a Coca-Cola delivery truck, Jim developed his strong work ethic. During college, he worked at White’s Furniture in Oak Cliff. There, he was introduced to the new industry of tufted carpets. Little did he know then that he would be involved in carpets and floor covering for more than 50 years.

He eventually started his own company in Dallas and was an innovator in private labeling of floor coverings. Jim Wylie and Co. was located first in the Dallas Trade Mart, then the World Trade Center, and eventually, the Dallas Design District. It didn’t take long after talking to Jim to discover he knew more about specialty and woven carpets than anyone. He would walk into a hotel lobby and tell you the type of machine that wove the carpet and the fiber consistency.

He was a lover of ice cream and old American cars and could name most old models from a hundred yards away. But his biggest joy in life was his marriage to his devoted wife, Sonia. She was the light of his life.

In 1983, Jim and Sonia fell in love with the community of Horseshoe Bay, where they bought a second home and later moved permanently. They truly enjoyed their lake view and resort living. Even though he was not the best golfer, Jim was proud of his hole-in-one at Slick Rock’s No. 17, which was witnessed by his good friend George Fielding.

Jim is survived by his wife Sonia; children, Jeff, Nancy (J.P. Porter), and Lesa Allen (Ken); three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the caregivers at Celeste Care Horseshoe Bay and Kindred Hospice for their care of Jim in his final days. Memorial contributions may be sent to The Church at Horseshoe Bay, P.O. Box 8295, Horseshoe Bay, TX 78657, or the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.

Arrangements by Cremation Advocates by Putnam, 206 Avenue H, Suite 204, in Marble Falls, (830) 798-8413.