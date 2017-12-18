Hazel Marzelle Lenburg, 90, of Marble Falls died Nov. 28, 2017

Hazel Marzelle Lenburg of Marble Falls, Texas, passed away peacefully Nov. 28, 2017, at the age of 90 with family and friends by her side and the Lord in her heart.

She is survived by her sister, Bonnie Terry of Kingsland; children, Katherine Gast of LaPorte, Indiana, Anna Hall of Marble Falls, Davis Morgan of Maui, Hawaii, Betty Morgavan of Sawyer, Michigan, Jo Sosa of Spanaway, Washington, Emily Morgavan of St. Petersburg, Florida, and Robert Morgavan of Bertram; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

She was an amazing, spirited woman who will be deeply missed.