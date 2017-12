Marjorie L. Sandage passed away Dec. 16, 2017, in Kingsland, Texas, at the age of 94. She was born July 23, 1923, in Pineville, Louisiana, to Ester and Matthew Coleman.

A graveside service is 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, at Board Branch Cemetery with the Rev. Johnny Sawyer officiating.

Arrangements by Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 900 Industrial Blvd. in Kingsland, (325) 388-6767. Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.