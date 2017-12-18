Janet L. Smith, 82, of Sunrise Beach Village died Nov. 18, 2017

Janet L. Smith, 82, of Sunrise Beach Village, Texas, passed away Nov. 18, 2017. She was born to Alma (Sollers) and Clarence D. Smith on Jan. 10, 1935, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Janet is survived by her brother Jim Smith of Denton.

After proudly serving the country in the U.S. Air Force, Janet excelled in the profession as a surgical nurse and later became a Texas real estate broker and owner of Sunrise Beach Real Estate for more than 30 years.

Janet loved dog grooming, caring for animals, and helping her neighbors.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Clarence, and her life companion, Jean McCormick.

No services were held.

Cremation arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home & Crematory, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.