Frances Dian Sherry Ray, 67, of Llano died Dec. 13, 2017

Frances Dian Sherry Ray, 67, of Llano passed away Dec. 13, 2017.

A service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, at St. James Lutheran Church, 1401 Ford St. in Llano, with Pastor Ralph Reitmeyer officiating. A graveside service will follow at Llano City Cemetery.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone St. in Llano.

Dian was born in Bertram, Texas, on Sept. 6, 1950, to Virginia and Morris Sherry. She attended public schools in Llano and graduated from Llano High School in 1969. She then attended Central Texas Community College.

On July 19, 1975, she married J. Paul Ray at her parents’ home in Llano. They were married 42 years.

Dian began her career as a librarian in 1981 at the Llano County Library. Her favorite work involved bringing the library into the age of computer technology. In 2000, Dian was named director of the Llano County Library System, and she served in that capacity until her retirement in September 2016 after 35 years of service.

Dian was a life member of St. James Lutheran Church and the Texas Library Association. She enjoyed making a home for her family and spending time with her husband, her three daughters, and her grandchildren. In the evenings, she spent much time reading books she had loaded on her electronic readers.

Dian was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Krista Dian Stegall; parents, Virginia and Morris Sherry; son-in-law Larry Ellison; niece Leigh Cobbs; and brother-in-law Ronnie Cobbs.

She is survived by her husband, J.P. Ray; daughters, Adrian Peevey and husband James, Rebecca Haynes and husband James and Cathryn Ray and fiancé Donald Levlon; sisters, Donna McCord and husband Greg, Linda Robertson and husband Jesse, Karen Hoerster and husband Jimmy, and Teresa Kassell and husband Leland; grandchildren, Sherry, Branden, Jonas, Jacob, Chance, Joseph, and Ethan; sister-in-law Linda Cobbs; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the Llano County Library, 102 E Haynie, Llano, TX 78643.

Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.