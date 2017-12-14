John Ybarra, 64, of Marble Falls died Dec. 12, 2017

John Ybarra, 64, of Marble Falls passed away Dec. 12, 2017, in Fort Worth. He was born May 6, 1953, in Liberty Hill to Disadora Rivera and Gregorio Ybarra.

John was a good son and brother and always cared for his brothers and sisters. He was raised a migrant worker and was a country boy all his life. He was always a hard worker, providing for his family.

He is survived by his brothers George, Mike, Joe, and Santos Ybarra; sisters Augustina Solis, Frances Porras, Ascencion Guzman, Dominga Atkinson, Lupe Solis, Janie Atkinson, Mary Ybarra, Kathy Garcia, Suzanna Monzon, and Barbara Martinez; and daughters, Jennifer, Jamie, Janie, and Monica.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Paul and Thomas Ybarra, and sisters Hilaria Ybarra and Monica Lara.

Visitation is 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home, 306 Texas 29 East in Burnet, with the Rosary recited at 7 p.m. A funeral service is 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 15, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Bertram. Burial will follow at Las Tres Marias Cemetery in Liberty Hill.

