Denise Lynn Watson, 54, of Llano died Dec. 6, 2017

Denise Lynn Watson, 54, of Llano, Texas, died Dec. 6, 2017, in her home in Llano. She was born July 28, 1963, in Wichita, Kansas, to Earl and DeEtta Dalin.

Denise married Robert Shane Watson on Sept. 26, 1999. Together, they had one child, Kristopher Shane Watson.

Denise was employed with the Llano Independent School District for 10 years before her death. Prior to that, she was with the Llano Hospital. Denise was always a willing servant of others.

Denise had several loves in her life: her son, Kristopher, being No. 1 followed by the San Antonio Spurs, Led Zeppelin, dominos, and life on the beach. Always quick with a smile, Denise lived life with great passion.

Denise is survived by Bruce Anderson, Rob Watson, Kristopher Watson, stepdaughter June Watson, three step-grandchildren, her parents, stepmother Caroll, in-laws Bob and Karen Watson, sister Susan Swartzendruber (Tim) of Kansas, and two nephews.

A graveside memorial service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, with Craig Barrack officiating.

Memorial gifts may be made at First State Bank Central Texas to the Kris Watson Memorial Fund.

Arrangements by Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.