Kenneth Ray Painter, 82, of Llano died Dec. 11, 2017

Kenneth Ray Painter passed away Dec. 11, 2017, in Marble Falls, Texas, at the age of 82. He was born Sept. 24, 1935, in Plainview, Texas, to Lottie (Cornell) and James Ernest Painter.

Kenneth was a resident of Llano for 44 years since coming from San Antonio and served in the Marines during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Lottie (Cornell) and James Ernest Painter; son Brian Painter; and brothers, J.H. Painter, Jim Painter, and Donald Painter.

He is survived by his sons Timothy D. Painter and Carol Phillips and Kenneth C. Painter and wife Cynthia; daughter, Pamela Garcia; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. A funeral service is 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.

Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.