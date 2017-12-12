George Selwyn Nash Jr., 89, of Meadowlakes died Dec. 6, 2017

George Selwyn Nash Jr., 89, of Meadowlakes, Texas, passed away Dec. 6, 2017. He was born to George Selwyn Sr. and Carrie (Hampton) Nash on Dec. 26, 1927, in Hopewell, Virginia.

After proudly serving the United States of America in the Navy, George went to college and graduated with a chemical engineering degree from the University of Maryland. He worked for the Celanese Corp., a thread manufacturing company in Germany, for nearly two years. He was able to obtain a patent for one of the processes while he worked there.

George had a glider pilot’s license and loved flying in his glider. He was a member of the Soaring Society of America and the American Institute of Chemical Engineers and served as an elder of St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in Marble Falls. He also participated in many square dancing and round dancing clubs.

George is survived by his wife, Dottie of Meadowlakes; sons, Kevin Nash and wife Melissa of Winchester, Virginia, Sammy Duncan and wife Fran of Horseshoe Bay, Gary Duncan and wife Michelle of Pueblo, Colorado, and Steve Craig Duncan and wife Edie of Orange Grove; seven grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

George was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service is 11 a.m. Dec. 12 at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 201 RR 1431 East in Marble Falls, with the Rev. John Brantley officiating. Interment will take place at a later date in Chamberlain Cemetery in Kingsville.

Cremation arrangements by Cremation Advocates, 206 Avenue H, Suite 204, Marble Falls, (830) 798-8413. Go to cremationadvocates.net to offer condolences.