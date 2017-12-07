Tommy Dewayne Oestreich, 61, of Llano died Dec. 5, 2017

Tommy Dewayne Oestreich passed away Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in Llano, Texas, at the age of 61. He was born July 12, 1956, in Fredericksburg, Texas, to Joan (Key) and Erenst Oestreich.

He was a lifelong resident of Llano and attended First Baptist Church of Llano.

Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Joan and Erenst Oestreich; brother, Gary Lynn Oestreich; and great-nephew John Xavier Myers.

He is survived by his sisters, Naomi Adams and Wanda James and husband Donald; aunts Joyce Staats, Ruby Ahrlett, and Stella Harris; uncle Jimmy Oestreich; nephews John Paul Myers, Christopher Adams, Cory Adams, and Justin James; nieces Amber Lukens and April Weller; and numerous extended family members.

Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. A funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 8, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Tow Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Llano Food Pantry, 1110 Berry St., Llano, TX 78643.

Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.