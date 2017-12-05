Sally Sloan Nelson, 76, of Round Mountain died Nov. 26, 2017

Sally Sloan Nelson, 76, of Round Mountain, Texas, passed away Nov. 26, 2017. She was born in Astoria, Oregon, on Nov. 15, 1941, to Gordon Wright Sloan and Geneve Floy Sloan.

During her teens years, her family moved to Salem, Oregon, where she graduated from South Salem High School in 1959. She briefly attended the University of Oregon then moved on to Stephens College for Women in Columbia, Missouri. She then moved to Boulder, Colorado, where she graduated from the University of Colorado with a Bachelor of Arts in political science. She met Gerald “Jerry” W. Nelson on a blind date, and they were married on March 23, 1963.

Sally, Jerry, and their children lived something of a vagabond life and adapted to wherever and whatever situation in which they found themselves.

Jerry was her match in every way, and together, they forged a life of love and service. Everywhere Sally and Jerry landed, whether it was Louisiana, Colorado, Michigan, New Mexico, Alabama, Germany, or Texas, due to the numerous transfers in the Air Force and later for Jerry’s financial career, she worked ceaselessly to raise her family, take care of the household, and hold numerous career positions, including child welfare worker in Colorado, administrative assistant to the Texas Conference of Teachers in Austin, coordinator of Internships, Placement and Alumni Affairs at the University of Texas LBJ school in Austin, business manager for the University of Texas Science Center in Houston, and planner for the New Mexico Department of Health in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Once Sally and Jerry retired to their dream home in the Texas Hill Country, she became deeply involved in the community, including the PEO, a sisterhood that promotes educational opportunities for women, and Trinity Episcopal Church, where she loved to give the readings and take care of the sanctuary. She was deeply involved in learning and growing in her love of God and was seeking more through her classes with EFM, a learning certificate program in theological education.

She loved the Round Mountain Volunteer Fire Department family, serving as treasurer, in communications, and as a first responder, putting out fires in Blanco County. Wanting to help whenever possible, Sally was known to give a secret helping hand to people at any given moment. She was talking to a lady who had just found out all four tires needed to be replaced on her car, and she couldn’t afford to get them. In that moment, Sally wrote a check to buy new tires for her car so she could get to work. Sally was so happy to be able to help and give of herself.

It is sometimes said of someone that “they never met a stranger.” Sally Nelson personified that statement. Throughout a life well lived, she was kind, caring, respectful of, and sincerely interested in everyone and everything. Her parents gifted her with innate curiosity, a love of the written word, and a strong sense of community service. She was proud of her country, a staunch defender of the Constitution, a fierce debater, and an excellent cook, able to pull out three ingredients from the fridge and make a marvelous meal.

The all-encompassing trait for which Sally is and always will be most noted was her desire to serve. She was the person a neighbor called when need was greatest or, as she did in her last days, taking comforting care of critters, hearth, and home for her brother Bill and his wife, Bitsy, in Wisconsin while Bill was undergoing treatment at the Mayo Clinic. Sally gave of herself; the helping hand was her hallmark.

That her absence will be felt in hearts and homes far and wide is a given, but the silver lining is her heavenly reunion with Jerry, who she lost to cancer eight years ago and who she has longed for every day since. We are so thankful to all of our family and friends for their outpouring of love and prayers, and we are blessed to have you while we all go through our loss together.

So, while we mourn her passing and the emptiness she leaves behind, we take great joy in where she is now. God so loves you as do we all, Sally, Mom, Grandmother, Sis, neighbor, friend, Loon!

Sally is survived by her brother, retired Col. William “Bill” Tipton Sloan and wife Bitsy; daughter, Sally “Tippy” Jean Sepulveda and son Mark Austin Sepulveda; and son, Geoffrey Wayne Nelson and wife Carrie Beck Nelson and their daughters, Katherine Morgan Nelson and Eleanore Elyse Nelson. Family also deeply loved by Sally are her sisters-in-law Joyce Nelson Brown and Judi (Steve) Nelson Schwab; nephews Jason (Jen) and Justin (Carissa) Schwab; and niece Krista (Mike) Smith and their children.

In lieu of flowers, Sally would have loved donations be made to the Round Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 5, Round Mountain, TX 78663.

Arrangements by Cremation Advocates by Putnam, 206 Ave. H, Suite 204, in Marble Falls, (830) 798-8413.