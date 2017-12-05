Alton Leslie McDaniel, 92, formerly of Burnet County, died Dec. 3, 2017

Alton Leslie McDaniel, 92, was born in Burnet County on Dec. 1, 1925, the second child of Dan Clinton McDaniel and Margaret Estelle (Piper) McDaniel. He passed away at his home in Kempner on Dec. 3, 2017.

Alton was a graduate of Bertram High School.

He married Ruth Naomi Russell in Dallas in July 1950. They divorced in San Antonio in 1953. He married Bertha Loretta Fields in 1953, and they adopted Gerald Roy McDaniel in Costa Rica and Anthony Lawrence McDaniel in Roswell, New Mexico. Alton and Berta divorced in 1975.

In 1976, Alton married the love of his life, Christine Ann Underwood. From this union, a daughter, Amy Lynn McDaniel, was born in Killeen.

Alton served 24 years in the U.S. Army, retiring at the rank of master sergeant. He served in Japan, at Fort Sam Houston, at Fort Hood (Louisiana), on the Panama Canal, in Oklahoma City, and in Chicago. His military career spanned World War II, Korea, and Vietnam. His military decorations included the Combat Infantry Badge, the Joint Service Commendation Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, and the Bronze Star Medal.

After his retirement, Alton managed a motorcycle dealership in Killeen. During this time, the dealership won eight paid vacations to Japan for being the second-ranked Suzuki dealer in the United States. For nine years, Alton and Christine managed eight apartment complexes in Temple, Austin, Seguin, and College Station.

Alton and Christine retired to Briggs and began raising rabbits and worms as a hobby. Later, the hobby became a successful business, and in 1999, they sold the rabbit and worm business and home in Briggs and moved to Kempner to pursue real retirement life.

He and Christine loved ocean cruises and spent lots of time cruising the seas to see the world from a non-military view with true relaxation. When he wasn’t cruising, he was enjoying his days having lunch with friends and family and working in his yard. Alton spent lots of time helping his grandson Dylan with 4-H and Boy Scout projects.

Alton was an old soldier who did his duty to God, country, and family to the best of his ability.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son Anthony L. McDaniel; sister Gale Coats; and brothers Richard Clinton McDaniel, W.O. Will McDaniel, and Morris McDaniel.

Alton is survived by his wife of 42 years, Christine A. McDaniel of Kempner; daughter, Amy L. McDaniel and spouse Wayne Gilmore of Burnet; sisters Vernell Dodson and spouse David of Belton, Rita Whitley, Dixie Westen, and Aldeen Smith and spouse Keith, all of Bertram; and brothers Lawrence O’dell “Buddy” McDaniel of San Benito and Jimmie McDaniel and spouse Cathy of Liberty Hill.

Also surviving are grandchildren, Dylan Dycus and fiancé Kori Ward of Kempner, Cory McDaniel of Cedar Park, Samantha Phinney of San Marcos, Dustin Brewer and spouse Rebecca of Lampasas, Justin Gilmore and Denver Gilmore of Liberty Hill, Ashley Engilman and spouse Cody of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Alison Dudkiewicz and spouse Joe, and five great-grandchildren with Baby Brewer on the way.

Alton will be remembered by countless other extended family members and many friends.

A visitation for family and friends is 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home, 306 Texas 29 East in Burnet, (512) 756-2222. A funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, at the funeral home. Burial with full military honors will follow at 2 p.m. at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bear Creek Cemetery Association.

Go to clementswilcoxburnet.com to offer condolences.