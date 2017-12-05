Sammie W. Isbell, 89, of Kingsland died Dec. 1, 2017

Sammie W. Isbell, 89, of Kingsland, Texas, passed away Dec. 1, 2017. He was born to Thomas and Leona (Jones) Isbell on Sept. 28, 1928, in Gorman, Texas.

After proudly serving the country in the U.S. Army, Sammie began driving trucks. He was a member of Highland Lakes Baptist Church in Kingsland. Sammie was a true family man and spent countless hours with them. When he wasn’t driving, he was home with his wife and kids.

Sammie is survived by his wife, Wanda of Kingsland; daughters Kathy Porter and husband Melvin and Kay Swenson, all of Kingsland; son, David Vann of Kingsland; Michael Isbell and wife Cindy of Brownwood, Janice Kay Harbin and husband Doug of DeLeon, Sherry Reisinger of DeLeon, and Vickki Stockstil and husband Eli of Gordon; 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Sammie was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Carl, Raymond, Dewey, Thomas, Ott, and Bobby; sisters Raynelle and Laura Mae; and daughter Teresa Darlene Isbell.

Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Dec. 2, at Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. A funeral service is 2 p.m. Dec. 3 at the funeral home with the Rev. Ron Langley officiating. Interment is 1 p.m. Dec. 4 at Evergreen Cemetery in Ranger.

Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.