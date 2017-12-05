Wallace Dale Bergman, 72, of Burnet, formerly of Marble Falls, died Nov. 12, 2017

Wallace Dale Bergman, 72, passed away peacefully Nov. 12, 2017, at The Oaks Nursing Home in Burnet. He was born March 31, 1945, in Blanco, Texas, to Herman Richard Bergman Jr. and Dorothy Wuneburger Bergman.

Dale grew up in Johnson City, Texas, before moving to Marble Falls in 1957. He graduated salutatorian from Marble Falls High School in 1963.

He married Angeline Jones of Marble Falls on Aug. 20, 1965, while he was attending the University of Texas in Austin, where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering in 1968.

He and Angie lived in Austin for 10 years and had two children, Clifton and Robin. After graduating from UT, Dale worked at Tracor then Espey-Huston before deciding to move back home to Marble Falls. In 1975, he opened Bergman Engineering and ran his own surveying and engineering business until 2007.

Dale was an avid supporter of his community and always went above and beyond to help those in need. He was a member and president of the Texas Society of Professional Surveyors, Chapter 21, a board member of the Burnet Central Appraisal District, served on the Marble Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees for 15 years (10 years as president), and was a longtime supporter of the Marble Falls/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce, the Marble Falls Area 4-H and FFA, Highland Lakes Habitat for Humanity, and various other community organizations.

For his years of service to the community, Dale was honored with the Friends of the Chamber Award from the Marble Falls/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce in 2000. Dale and Angie were both honored with the Citizen of the Year Award from the Marble Falls/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce in 2002.

Dale is survived by wife Angie, son Cliff, and daughter Robin, all of Marble Falls. He is also survived by his brothers, Richard and wife Gay, Chris and wife Debra, and Philip and wife Doretha; sister, Dorothy Ann Curtis and husband Mike; and numerous extended family members and friends.

The family would like to thank the entire staff of The Oaks Nursing Home in Burnet for its wonderful care of Dale over the last year.

A memorial service is 3:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, at First United Methodist Church of Marble Falls with Pastor Ellen Ely presiding. Honorary pallbearers are Mark Fox, Lawrence Burton, Ed Braun, Dan Williams, George Schaefer, Roger Felps, Robert Nolen, Cord Woerner, and Roger Van Voorhees.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Dale Bergman Memorial Scholarship. Donations can be made directly to the family or through the Marble Falls Education Foundation (REF: Dale Bergman), care of Pam Parkman/Marble Falls Education Foundation, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls, TX 78654.

Arrangements by Jenkins Funeral Home, 109 N. Main St. in Burnet, (512) 756-4444. Go to jenkinsfuneralhome.org to offer condolences.