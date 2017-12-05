LaTrelle Adams, 94, formerly of Llano, died Nov. 30, 2017

LaTrelle Adams, 94, passed away Nov. 30, 2017, in The Wesleyan at Estrella Assisted Living in Georgetown. She was born July 28, 1923, to James Wade and Pinkie Eva (Forister) Duncan in Teichville, Llano County, Texas.

LaTrelle grew up in Llano and graduated from Llano High School in 1939. On March 31, 1946, she married Hubert Allen “Hap” Adams in Llano. The couple resided in Albany, Texas, and later in Llano, where they were small-business owners.

In later years, LaTrelle moved to Georgetown to be with her family. She was always active in her church and community. She enjoyed playing bridge, singing hymns, and spending time with friends and family.

LaTrelle was preceded in death by her husband, Hap; parents, James and Pinkie Duncan; and brother, James Duane Duncan.

She is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Steinbach and husband Laurence of Georgetown; son, Bob and wife Sherry of Conroe; three grandchildren, David Steinbach and wife Rebecca, Mark Steinbach and wife Shanna, and Wendy Wallingford and husband Brian; and six great-grandchildren.

A memorial service is 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 8, at The Wesleyan at Estrella Assisted Living, 109 Estrella Crossing in Georgetown. A graveside service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, at Llano City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in LaTrelle’s name to First Christian Church, 1105 Oatman St., Llano, TX 78643.

Arrangements by Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.