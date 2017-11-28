Judy Pevehouse Halbert, 76, of Burnet died Nov. 20, 2017

Judy Pevehouse Halbert of Burnet passed away Nov. 20, 2017. She was born Nov. 15, 1941, in Phoenix, Arizona, to Mona Tatum and Billie Bub Pevehouse.

She moved to Burnet when she was 12 years old and lived there the remainder of her life.

Judy is survived by her husband of 56 years, David Halbert; children, Andy and wife Jo, Kevin Halbert, and Lori Halbert; grandchildren, Ashton, Bailey, Tres, and Nicholas Halbert; brothers, Ron and Bob Pevehouse; and her beloved dogs, Cleo and Lexi.

Judy was preceded in death by mother, Mona Williams; stepfather, L.W. “Willie” Williams; and stepson, Terry Wayne Halbert.

In Judy’s younger years, she worked at several restaurants, including her aunt Grace’s café. After David and Judy had children, she began working at clothing stores, which allowed her to be home when the kids were out of school. These included Bobbie Tots & Teens, which later became Tippie Tots & Teens, where she learned how to wrap presents beautifully. She then worked for many years at Seidensticker’s clothing stores.

After all their children were out of school, she began a 22-year career as a secretary with Farm Bureau Insurance.

Judy devoted her life to her husband and children. She was always there for the many activities, including sporting events and band activities. She always put others before herself.

Judy was a proud supporter of David’s music and would attend as many shows as possible, even when the children were young. She enjoyed family vacations and traveling with David. She also loved to shop, especially with her mother and her daughter, Lori.

Judy loved beautiful flowers and had many on her patio. She enjoyed dancing and going to country music shows with David. She loved to read. She loved her dogs tremendously and enjoyed holding them in her lap. Above all else, she enjoyed family gatherings at their house with their children and grandchildren, especially if she got to cook.

Her memorial service is 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home, 306 Texas 29 East in Burnet, (512) 756-2222, officiated by Pastor Rodney McGee. Visitation with the family will follow the service.

Memorials may be made to the Herman Brown Free Library, the Humane Society, or a charity of your choice.

Go to clementswilcoxburnet.com to offer condolences.