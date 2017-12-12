Clifford Martin Burks Jr., 70, of Smithwick died Dec. 8, 2017

Clifford Martin Burks Jr., 70, of Smithwick, Texas, passed away Dec. 8, 2017. He was born to Clifford Martin Sr. and Julia Pauline (Porter) Burks on Dec. 21, 1946, in Monticello, Arkansas.

Clifford proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War, earning a purple heart after being wounded in battle.

He will be remembered for his one-of-a-kind, compassionate personality and as being one who always helped the underdog.

Clifford enjoyed fishing, hunting, and watching sports in his spare time. His favorite sports teams were the Oakland Raiders and the Oakland A’s.

Clifford is survived by his son, Juddy Burks, and wife, Sharon, of Houston; the mother of his son, Sue Burks of Lago Vista; sisters, Paulette Burks and Julie Foster, both of Monticello; brother, Carl Burks of Cedar Creek, Missouri; granddaughters, Teresa and Kamrynn Burks of Houston; nephews, Gabe Burks, Cody Foster, Jay Foster, Levi St. Martin, and Dillon St. Martin; nieces, Archer Neilson and Elizabeth Burchfield; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews and a host of other adopted family members who affectionately knew him as “Uncle Bo.”

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of life is 2-6 p.m. Jan. 6, 2018, at K-Oaks Clubhouse, 7000 Bar K Ranch Road in Lago Vista.

Arrangements by Cremation Advocates by Putnam, 206 Avenue H, Suite 204, Marble Falls, (830) 798-8413. Go to cremationadvocates.net to offer condolences.