Marble Falls to request appeal against Asphalt Inc. air quality permit

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — Despite a state agency granting an air quality permit for a planned rock crushing operation, Marble Falls officials have vowed to oppose and potentially stall the pace of the industry within the city limits.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality granted the permit for Asphalt Inc., which is planning a rock crusher and mining operation south of the U.S. 281-Texas 71 intersection.

On Dec. 5, Marble Falls City Council approved a motion to file appeals and/or motions against the permit.

The city fast-tracked annexation of several hundred acres to envelop part of the land where the company plans to set up shop.

From municipalities and surrounding landowners to environmental groups and hospital officials, hundreds of opponents have conducted on-site protests, hosted rallies, and submitted public comments to the state to express their discontent with the operation.

Despite the opposition, state officials granted the permit, one of at least three steps the company must take to begin mining and crushing rock at the site.

“The city remains committed to continuing its opposition of Asphalt Inc.’s facility and proposed land use; therefore, we are researching and consulting experts regarding the options moving forward,” City Manager Mike Hodge wrote in a statement.

One hurdle the city faces is a boundary dispute with the city of Round Mountain, located to the south of the planned rock crusher.

For now, Marble Falls officials acknowledged they might not be able to ban mining on the annexed land; however, staff expects to use their powers to monitor, assess, and control industry they believe to be a threat to residential development.

“As the city has annexed a portion of the tract, the city has development jurisdiction for a majority of the Asphalt Inc. tract of land, and we will ensure Asphalt Inc. meets city and other applicable agency requirements/processes for any development of the land,” according to the city statement.

